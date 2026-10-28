‘Took advantage of his addiction, wealth’: Friends reveal how insiders failed Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, best known for playing the witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, died in October 2023 at the age of 54. Netflix’s documentary series The One About Matthew Perry brings together the late actor’s family, friends and colleagues to reflect on his life, his struggles with addiction and the circumstances surrounding his death. In the third episode, Matthew’s sister Mia Perry Bowick, close friends and Friends producer Warren Littlefield talk about the sense of betrayal they felt following the actor’s death from the acute effects of ketamine. They also discuss the legal proceedings against those accused of supplying him with the drug and how they hope he will be remembered.

Matthew Perry’s sister recalls feeling ‘deeply’ betrayed by his assistant

In the documentary, Mia Perry spoke about Kenny Iwamasa, Matthew Perry’s live-in assistant, who obtained and administered ketamine to the actor. Iwamasa was later sentenced to three years and five months in prison in May 2026. Mia said Kenny had known her brother for 30 years and was aware of the struggles he was facing. She expressed her disappointment at the choices he made while Matthew was battling addiction.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Kenny’s known my brother for the past 30 years. He knows what he’s battling. The level of betrayal we all felt. He should have known better. He could have quit his job. He could have come and told one of the family members. He could have done a lot of different things. He could have made a lot of different choices. I felt like I had been duped deeply,” she said.

Reflecting on the indictments and the people held responsible in the case, Matthew Perry’s friend David Pressman said he hoped everyone involved would receive the justice they deserved. However, he also acknowledged the level of Matthew’s addiction and the disadvantage he faced when people around him took advantage of his condition and wealth. “Matthew was a serious addict, and he just couldn’t shake it. But with people like that in your orbit, who are taking advantage of your addiction and your wealth, I don’t think he stood much of a chance,” Pressman said.

Matthew Perry’s sister on attending the hearings

Mia Perry Bowick admitted that she initially struggled with the prospect of facing those accused of involvement in her brother’s death, but eventually decided to attend the court hearings. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to go to any of the hearings. I didn’t understand how I could possibly withstand seeing one of these people. But in the days leading up to it, I decided to go. I shared as not only Matthew’s sister but as a psychotherapist,” she said.

Mia described the experience as a moment of catharsis, saying it helped her release some of the emotions she had been carrying since Matthew’s death. “There was a moment of some kind of catharsis, release, redemption. I’m not sure what the word is, but something came off of my chest that had been lingering there for since he had died,” she added.

Story continues below this ad

Matthew Perry’s father was proud of his efforts to get better

Mia also spoke about her father’s health and why she had taken on the responsibility of representing the Perry family in the documentary. “Our dad has been ill for a long time, and I know my father would love to be able to participate in helping to share the story of his son. But, unfortunately, he’s just not well enough to do that. It really sort of fell to me to be able to talk about the Perry side of the family,” she said.

Recalling how her father spoke about Matthew, Mia said he was immensely proud of the actor’s determination to overcome his addiction and supported his efforts to get better. “My dad would say, ‘He was a fighter. He never gave up. He was so strong. He would just hit the positives.’ My dad was extremely proud of how hard Matthew worked to get well and backed him up 100 percent in anything he wanted to do to get well,” she said.

Also Read: Matthew Perry started drinking at age 14, on-set accident addicted him to pills

‘It still doesn’t seem real’

Story continues below this ad

Warren Littlefield, the producer of Friends, also spoke about the difficulty of accepting Matthew Perry’s death. “It’s still very difficult to believe that Matthew isn’t with us, it still doesn’t seem real,” Littlefield said.

The actor’s friend David Pressman, meanwhile, looked back on the happier days he shared with Matthew. “There wasn’t really the stress and anxiety of life back then. Just really having the time of our lives,” he said.

Roger Castillo couldn’t hold back his tears while reflecting on the pain of losing Matthew. He said, “We’re all a little bit, maybe a little bit better now, but still there’s a lot of hurt, at least, he was around.”

Matthew Perry’s final Instagram post holds a special meaning for his sister

Story continues below this ad

Towards the end of the documentary, David Pressman was asked how Matthew would have wanted the film to conclude. “Matthew would definitely want everyone to talk about how great he was, and how funny he is. And how we miss him. Hopefully, he’ll know that’s happening somehow,” Pressman said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

For Mia Perry, the fact that her brother had found a sense of happiness and peace remains a source of comfort. She recalled his final Instagram post, which showed him in a hot tub overlooking the ocean. “I still find a lot of solace in the fact that he was happy. He said, he was happy. He felt at peace. The last Instagram post he put up was a picture of him in the hot tub, looking out over the ocean, saying that he was in his favouite place in the world. And, that’s exactly where he died a few weeks later,” she said.

The documentary ended on an emotional note, with Mia remembering her brother, and asking everyone to come together and say, “Everybody say, ‘Hi, Matty.'”

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects on grief, emotional distress, and past struggles with addiction surrounding the demise of actor Matthew Perry. It is intended strictly for informational and reflective purposes and does not constitute medical, psychological, or legal advice. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, addiction, or emotional distress, please seek professional assistance or reach out to a certified helpline.