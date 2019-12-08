Free Guy trailer: Ryan Reynolds is a rebellious character in a ‘Grand Theft Auto’ format

Free Guy releases on July 3, 2020. Free Guy releases on July 3, 2020.

Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy’s trailer is out. The film, an action comedy directed by Shawn Levy, features Reynolds as an NPC (non-playable character) in an open-world video-game (like the Grand Theft Auto franchise) where he is a passive individual with whom things just happen.

Reynolds’ character, called just Guy, is a bank teller in the fictional world of the game. He becomes aware of the fact and due to the developers making changes in the programming of the game, he gets a chance to be the hero.

When Guy picks up a weapon against a bank robber, a fellow NPC is shocked to see the character going off-kilter. “This isn’t you. You don’t do this, man,” he yells, basically saying “You weren’t programmed to do this.”

The trailer makes it look like the world is a composite of GTA and Fortnite games. Though this is just a trailer, and the end-result might turn out to be different, the visuals are astounding and extremely detailed. The concept of the movie also allows the world to be packed with easter eggs and real-world references, something we know Reynolds loves.

Overall, the movie looks fun and we are all for it. Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi also star. The screenplay is penned by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

Free Guy’s official synopsis reads, “In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.”

