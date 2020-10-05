Free Guy trailer: Ryan Reynolds is hell-bent on saving his unique world

Free Guy will release on December 11, 2020. (Photo: YouTube/ryanreynolds)

The second trailer of Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy is out. The film has been packaged as an entertaining comedy-actioner, and the trailer espouses those emotions perfectly.

Reynolds’ non-player character Guy is trapped in an open-world video game Free City, where people face injuries and die frequently. However, things change when Guy, who is pitched as an earnest, honest man, is informed that the video game is about to shut down. He then sets out to save his world in his own way.

The official synopsis of Free Guy reads, “Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.”

The movie also stars Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi in pivotal parts.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy will release in theaters on December 11, 2020.

