Free Guy review roundup: Ryan Reynolds’ video game movie is ‘outrageously entertaining, uplifting tale’

Shawn Levy’s science-fiction comedy Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, has received positive reviews. The film features Reynolds in the role of an NPC or non-playable character, in an open world GTA-like video game, who gains consciousness and descends into an existential crisis.

Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi play supporting roles.

The official synopsis of Free Guy reads, “Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.”

Critics have praised Free Guy as another one of Ryan Reynolds’ self-aware films with a smart, funny script.

The film has scored 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.”

IGN Movies’ Kristy Puchko wrote in her review, “Free Guy delivers a first hour that is outrageously entertaining, stuffed with gonzo action, goofy gags, star power, big ideas, and plenty of Easter eggs for lovers of movies and video games.”

Financial Times’ Leslie Felperin argued that not only is Free Guy “possibly one of the smartest films about gaming and the gaming industry, it’s perhaps the funniest comedy about intellectual property rights yet made – and maybe the only one in fact.”

San Francisco Chronicle’s Bob Strauss opined, “Everybody, from stars Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer to terrifically effective art department and camera crews, brings their A-game to this uplifting tale about artificial people discovering their humanity.”

Not every review was positive, however. The movie failed to impress Washington Post’s Hau Chu who wrote in his review, “To engage the movie on its own terms, ‘Free Guy’ never quite reaches its final level.”

Free Guy will hit Indian theatres soon.