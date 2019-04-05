Francis Ford Coppola announces next film titled Megalopolis

Acclaimed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has announced his upcoming project. As per Deadline, the film is titled Megalopolis and will be a big production with a large star cast. Coppola has already started speaking to potential cast members for the film.

Advertising

Francis Ford Coppola told Deadline, “So yes, I plan this year to begin my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilizing all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theatre, and that will be an epic on a grand scale, which I’ve titled Megalopolis.”

Coppola further added, “It is unusual, it will be a production on a grand scale with a large cast. It makes use of all of my years of trying films in different styles and types culminating in what I think is my own voice and aspiration. It is not within the mainstream of what is produced now, but I am intending and wishing and in fact encouraged, to begin production this year.”

Jude Law’s name is among the potential cast members. The film is set in New York, before 9/11, where an architect tries to create a utopia in the city.

Advertising

Francis Ford Coppola has already finalised Apocalypse Now: Final Cut, another version of his popular 1979 film Apocalypse Now which will premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film festival.

Coppola is known for films like The Godfather series, The Conversation and The Rainmaker among others.