Francis Ford Coppola: Marvel movies are despicable

After Martin Scorsese, another veteran filmmaker, Francis Ford Coppola, has weighed in on the Marvel movies debate. The Godfather helmer not only agrees with Scorsese’s opinion that MCU movies are not cinema but goes on to call them “despicable.”

While speaking to Yahoo News, Coppola, who is also known for Apocalypse Now, said, “When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration… I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again.”

He added, “Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has chosen to respond to Coppola’s comment. On his Instagram account alongside a screenshot from the first Guardians film showing the characters Groot (adult) and Rocket, Gunn wrote, “Many of our grandfathers thought all gangster movies were the same, often calling them “despicable”. Some of our great grandfathers thought the same of westerns, and believed the films of John Ford, Sam Peckinpah, and Sergio Leone were all exactly the same. I remember a great uncle to whom I was raving about Star Wars. He responded by saying, “I saw that when it was called 2001, and, boy, was it boring!” Superheroes are simply today’s gangsters/cowboys/outer space adventurers. Some superhero films are awful, some are beautiful. Like westerns and gangster movies (and before that, just MOVIES), not everyone will be able to appreciate them, even some geniuses. And that’s okay.”

Scorsese had courted controversy and ignited a debate when he told Empire in an interview early this month that he does not see Marvel movies as cinema. He had said, “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” he added.

Scorsese’s statement had prompted reactions from several MCU actors and filmmakers, including Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L Jackson, Joss Whedon and Karen Gillan.