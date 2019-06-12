Toggle Menu
Lumiere Festival to honour filmmaker Francis Ford Coppolahttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/francis-ford-coppola-lumiere-festival-honorary-award-godfather-trilogy-5776948/

Lumiere Festival to honour filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Trilogy will be screened at the Lumiere Festival as a tribute to the American filmmaker.

Francis Ford Coppola
Lumiere Festival is scheduled to be held in October this year. (Photo: Gerald Geronimo via Wikimedia Commons)

American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will be honoured with Lumiere Award at the Lumiere Festival, scheduled to be held in October this year.

Coppola’s most famous work, The Godfather Trilogy will be screened through the night at the festival as part of the tribute to the 80-year-old filmmaker, reported Variety.

The film festival, to be held from October 12 to 20 this year, celebrates heritage movies and filmmakers every year in Lyon Metropolis, France.

It was launched by Cannes’ artistic director Thierry Fremaux and filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier from the Institut Lumiere in 2009.

Previous recipients of this award are Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Wong Kar-Wai.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Collin Chou to star in Netflix film The Half of It
2 Vadivelu slammed for his controversial comments on Shankar and Chimbu Deven
3 Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9 to bring former celebrity couples under one roof