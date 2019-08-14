Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

Toggle Menu
The actor, author and musician Bella Thorne joined the porn site’s Visionaries Director’s Series with Her and Him, also to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from September 11 to 15.

Bella Thorne’s film tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers. (Photo: AP)

Her film, featuring a very large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price in a statement. Their love is reckless and dangerous and “transcends time and space.”

She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up. She co-starred in the film The DUFF.

