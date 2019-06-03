Ford v Ferrari trailer: Matt Damon and Christian Bale build the greatest race car in the world

Ford v. Ferrari is a film that has snuck up on us to become one of the hot favourites to watch out this year. If the names like Christian Bale and Matt Damon weren’t enough (not to mention a supporting cast that has Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Noah Jupe, Tracy Letts and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), the trailer is also pretty rad — equal parts thrill, drama and humour.

The film is based on automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) who was tasked by Ford to build the greatest race car the world had ever seen, and that could beat the then reigning champion Ferrari at 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Also, he has a temperamental British driver Ken Miles (Bale) to test it. The job was thought to be impossible.

Miles says disbelievingly at one point, “You are gonna build a car to beat Ferrari… with a Ford?” Shelby answers, “Correct.” There are visuals of the crew hard at work interspersed with the conversation. “And how long did you tell them you need? 2-300 years?” Shelby replies calmly, “90 days.”

We see the newly built car being tested alongside other cars. The film is being helmed by James Mangold, the director of arguably one of the best superhero films ever (Logan). This film looks thrilling, funny and a whole lot of fun.

The official synopsis reads, “Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.”

Ford v. Ferrari is scheduled for release on November 15 in the US.