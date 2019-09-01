Ford v Ferrari review roundup: Christian Bale and Matt Damon starrer delights critics

Christian Bale and Matt Damon starrer Ford v Ferrari had its premiere at Telluride Film Festival and a few reviews have started to trickle in. Helmed by the Logan director James Mangold, the film has received favourable reviews so far.

The film is based on automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) who was tasked by Ford to build the greatest race car the world had ever seen, and that could beat the then reigning champion Ferrari at 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race. He had a temperamental British driver Ken Miles (Bale) to test it.

Variety’s Peter Debruge wrote in his review, “The best sports movies aren’t so much about the sport as they are about the personalities, and these two go big with their performances — Damon in a 10-gallon hat, sounding like Tommy Lee Jones, and Bale all gangly and slump-shouldered, playing the man with nothing to lose — as their characters face greater obstacles back home than they do on the famous French course.”

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn said, “Damon and Bale are such magnetic onscreen figures that it doesn’t take much to inject their various arguments, smarmy asides, and high-stakes bets with plenty of intrigue.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy wrote, “Bale and Damon seem enthusiastically immersed in the colorful characters they play here and they spar well together very engagingly, both when in cahoots and at odds.”

The official synopsis of Ford v Ferrari reads, “Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Ford v Ferrari, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.”

Ford v Ferrari is scheduled for release on November 15 in the US.