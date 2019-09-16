Ford v Ferrari’s new trailer: Matt Damon and Christian Bale prepare to do the unthinkable

A new trailer for Ford v Ferrari is out. The film stars Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer who was given the task to build a car for Ford capable of defeating the reigning champion Ferrari at 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, world’s oldest active sports car endurance race. This was supposed to be unthinkable back then.

Christian Bale dons the role of the crotchety Brit and a professional race car driver Ken Miles who was Shelby’s choice for testing the car.

Helmed by Logan director James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Jason Keller, Ford v Ferrari looks like the perfect fusion of a biographical drama and a sports thriller. This trailer focuses on the actual engineering of Ford GT40, the car that finally did what it was meant to do for the company, thanks to some clever engineering.

The chemistry between Matt Damon and Christian Bale would be one of the most interesting things to see in the film. It is clear that Shelby and Miles do not get along – at first anyway. They do develop a friendship while working on the project, but it does not come naturally, especially to Miles.

Ford v Ferrari has received mostly positive reviews. It has scored 88 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synopsis reads, “Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.”