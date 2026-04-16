Focker In-Law trailer: Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro’s skeptical family as a hostage negotiator

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back in the much-loved Meet the Parents franchise, but this time Ariana Grande has joined them for the fourth film, Focker In-Law. The makers recently unveiled the film’s trailer, giving fans a sneak peek into the fun, quirky family comedy.

The trailer begins with Ariana’s Olivia Jones taking a lie detector test set by Robert De Niro’s Jack Byrnes. We soon learn that Ariana plays the fiancée of Robert’s grandson, Henry Focker (played by Skyler Gisondo), in the film. While Robert’s Jack becomes fond of Olivia and is welcoming towards her, Henry’s father Greg (played by Ben Stiller) doesn’t quite approve of his son’s fiancée—the reason? She is a former FBI hostage negotiator.