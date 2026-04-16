Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Focker In-Law trailer: Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro’s skeptical family as a hostage negotiator
Focker In-Law is the fourth installment of the Meet the Parents franchise. It stars Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande in lead roles.
Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back in the much-loved Meet the Parents franchise, but this time Ariana Grande has joined them for the fourth film, Focker In-Law. The makers recently unveiled the film’s trailer, giving fans a sneak peek into the fun, quirky family comedy.
The trailer begins with Ariana’s Olivia Jones taking a lie detector test set by Robert De Niro’s Jack Byrnes. We soon learn that Ariana plays the fiancée of Robert’s grandson, Henry Focker (played by Skyler Gisondo), in the film. While Robert’s Jack becomes fond of Olivia and is welcoming towards her, Henry’s father Greg (played by Ben Stiller) doesn’t quite approve of his son’s fiancée—the reason? She is a former FBI hostage negotiator.
This sets off a war between Greg and Olivia. While she tries to woo the family, Greg attempts every possible way to derail her plans. Greg says in one scene, “She is trained to manipulate people.” Meanwhile, Greg’s father-in-law Jack tries to convince him otherwise. The whole family dynamic leads to confusion, chaos, and plenty of laughter.
For the unversed, Focker In-Law is the fourth installment of the Meet the Parents franchise. The earlier films in the franchise include Meet the Parents (2000), Meet the Fockers (2004), Little Fockers (2010), and now Focker In-Law (2026).
Focker In-Law sees Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo reprising their roles from the previous films, with Ariana Grande joining the cast. It is directed by John Hamburg.
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor joins TIME 100 list; Ayushmann Khurrana says he’s a ‘storyteller talking to a global audience’
At the Primetime Emmy Awards 2025, Stiller spoke about Ariana joining the beloved franchise. He said, “I mean, what’s surprising and maybe not really surprising is just how amazingly she’s blended in. She’s such a pro, she’s so funny, she’s so talented, obviously as a singer, but also she was so funny and amazing in Wicked. What she’s doing in this movie is kind of very unique; she’s a very unique character, and we’re having a great time. I just like to go to work with her.”
Focker In-Law will release in theatres on November 25.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05