Flula Borg joins James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has added German comic to its cast.

Advertising

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Pitch Perfect 2 actor joins series newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Daniela Melchior and David Dastmalchian.

Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman will reprise their roles for the Warner Bros and DC movie.

Gunn is also writing the film, which is a sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 antihero feature.

Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are attached as producers.

The film is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021.