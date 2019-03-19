Toggle Menu
Florence Pugh in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow filmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/florence-pugh-in-talks-to-join-scarlett-johansson-in-black-widow-marvel-5634090/

Florence Pugh in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow film

After Captain Marvel, Black Widow is the second female superhero-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June.

Florence Pugh
Scarlett Johansson is all set to star in the Black Widow film. (Source: Florence Pugh/Instagram)

Florence Pugh is in negotiations to board Scarlett Johansson-fronted Black Widow film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rising actor would play a spy on the same level as Natasha Romanoff, likely her moral opposite.

After Captain Marvel, the film is the second female superhero-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shorthand of Nazi drama Lore fame is attached to direct. Jac Schaeffer wrote the most recent draft for the film.

Marvel had no comment.

Don't Miss
PM Modi to interact with those who've taken 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' pledge: At 500 places, on March 31
Jet Airways flight safety at risk, says engineers' union; Suresh Prabhu orders emergency meet

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Badla to be remade in Tamil?
2 Zachary Levi 'not ready' for sex symbol tag post Shazam
3 MS Dhoni is Roar of the Lion's USP: Kabir Khan