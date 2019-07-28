Black Widow is raw and bold: Florence Pugh

Actor Florence Pugh says the “raw and bold” script of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Black Widow stand-alone movie attracted her to the project.

The 23-year-old actor stars alongside Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz in the Cate Shortland directorial.

“I was excited to see how bold it was – and to see how raw it was … and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn’t expect to see associated with this.

”That was part of the reason I got so excited, and with Cate Shortland attached and telling the next part of (the Black Widow’s history], it was only thrilling to be a part of,” Pugh told Collider.

Black Widow will hit theaters on May 1, 2020.