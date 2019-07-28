Black Widow is raw and bold: Florence Pugh

Toggle Menu
Florence Pugh stars alongside Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz in the Cate Shortland directorial Black Widow.

Florence Pugh shared that it was Black Widow’s script that excited her.

Actor Florence Pugh says the “raw and bold” script of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Black Widow stand-alone movie attracted her to the project.

The 23-year-old actor stars alongside Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz in the Cate Shortland directorial.

“I was excited to see how bold it was – and to see how raw it was … and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn’t expect to see associated with this.

”That was part of the reason I got so excited, and with Cate Shortland attached and telling the next part of (the Black Widow’s history], it was only thrilling to be a part of,” Pugh told Collider.

Black Widow will hit theaters on May 1, 2020.

