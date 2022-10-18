scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Flash actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft

Ezra Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington to felony burglary and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Ezra MillerActor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in a livestream video remotely from Burlington, Vt., during Miller's arraignment at superior court, in Bennington, Vt. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the Flash actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont. Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington to felony burglary and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. They accepted the conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.

“Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” Miller’s lawyer Lisa Shelkrot said by email.

Also Read |After several controversies, The Flash actor Ezra Miller seeks help for ‘complex mental health issues’

If convicted, Miller faces a maximum of 26 years in prison. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for Jan. 13. Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and said they found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in the town, where Miller had also purchased a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Also this year, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12. Iron Eyes has disputed that.

Miller stars in the upcoming film The Flash, expected to be out in June 2023, after appearing in several Justice League films for Warner Bros. and D.C. Films as the Flash. A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 01:48:49 pm
Next Story

Food blogger’s dosa-Korean noodles combo leaves netizens less impressed

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement