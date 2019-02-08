Five things you did not know about Captain Marvel

The release of Captain Marvel is just a month away and even that seems a bit of a long wait. Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some really good standalone movies of late (Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok) and we expect nothing less from Captain Marvel. Oscar winner Brie Larson plays the title role and she is supported by Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury, Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, Jude Law’s mystery character, and so on.

Here are five things you may not know about Captain Marvel:

Captain Marvel is the first female-led superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While a female MCU superhero has been featured in the title (Evangeline Lily’s Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp), she was not the only one. So after more than 20 movies, MCU finally gets its first female superhero film. Anna Boden, who is co-directing Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck, is the first female director in MCU.

Captain Marvel is the most powerful superhero yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or at least that was what Marvel Studios president and MCU architect Kevin Feige said on record. That means she is stronger than Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Vision and Scarlet Witch.

Carol Danvers, that is the civilian identity of Captain Marvel, has a range of abilities that make her the strongest superhero we have seen in the MCU. Even before her DNA was fused with the Kree DNA and she gained her superpowers, she was an expert pilot for the US Air Force. After she became a superhero, she became capable of flying at a speed that is more than the speed of sound. She can also manipulate energy in the sense that she can absorb large amounts of it and can also use it as a weapon by throwing it at her foes in the form of blasts.

Even playing a superhero in a film or TV show can take superheroic efforts. To make sure she would look believable as an air-force pilot, Larson underwent training at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. She also experienced flying in the supersonic F-16 combat aircraft.

Larson also had to look the part if she was going to play the strongest MCU superhero. Her physical training regime was intense. This did not just include workout like deadlifts and hipthrusts, but also training in different fighting styles like boxing, kick-boxing, Judo, wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu.

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.