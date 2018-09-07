The Nun releases on September 7. The Nun releases on September 7.

The Nun is the fifth film in The Conjuring universe, after The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Conjuring 2 and Annabelle: Creation. The nun, who is basically a demon in the form of a ghostly nun, first appeared in The Conjuring 2 and was revealed to be the main antagonist in the final sequence of the film. She also made an appearance in the post-credit scene of Annabelle: Creation.

The Nun is set in a ‘cloistered abbey’ in Romania in 1952 and its plot kicks off when a nun commits suicide. A priest and a novitiate investigate her suicide and the film promises the abbey will become a “horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

If the premise has not interested you already, here are five reasons why you should watch The Nun.

Part of the larger cinematic universe: There is a reason every studio is scrambling to build its own movie universe in the wake of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success. And the reason is that it makes for compelling storytelling, as the viewer gets the idea that he or she is watching something that is just a small corner of a larger world. There are easter eggs, references to other parts, characters and smaller stories of the universe, all of which make the universe immersive. It is like we are getting a glimpse into a parallel world. The Conjuring universe, with its Satanic witches, demonic dolls and nuns, has nearly unlimited scope for development and this might be just the beginning.

The Nun: The Nun, whose real name is Valak, may be one of the most striking horror movie villains in recent times. Perhaps only Pennywise beats her in the last few years. With her gaunt body, chalk-white skin, wimple and glowing yellow eyes with tiny black pupils, her appearance has the capability to freak people out even in still images, let alone in a movie.

Scary promos: It is good not to trust trailers and teasers since they might be unreliable, but The Nun’s teasers and clips are freakishly scary. It is not just the nun herself, though heaven knows she will be enough, it is also how the scares are executed. There is an extremely claustrophobia-inducing scene in which a character Father Burke is trapped inside a coffin, and we see the nun appearing beneath him, grinning. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

Creative team: Although James Wan, that progenitor of The Conjuring universe, is not directing The Nun, he is firmly behind the film. He is attached as the co-producer and has also co-written the story. Corin Hardy, who has rock solid credentials in the form of his debut directorial The Hallow, directs The Nun.

Cast: The Nun features Vera Farmiga’s (Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring films) younger sister Taissa Farmiga as a novitiate who teams up with Father Burke (Demián Bichir) to investigate the inexplicable suicide of a nun in a Romanian abbey. Bonnie Aarons also returns to give your nightmares as Valak.

