Five reasons to watch Incredibles 2

Incredibles 2, the sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles, has already hit theatres in the United States, but we in India will only get to see it this Friday. Brad Bird, who also directed the first film, returns for the sequel. Since The Incredibles came out, the superhero landscape has undergone a radical change. The Marvel Cinematic Universe did not exist then, not even the DC film universe. Heck, even Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy was yet to begin. Only Spider-Man franchise was there, getting good critical and financial reception.

The stage was set for a great superhero film. What we got was a great superhero animated film. The Incredibles, not surprisingly, went on to be a huge success. But what about Incredibles 2? This film comes out when there is already a surplus of superhero movies. Some important people in Hollywood (James Cameron, no less) have spoken of a superhero fatigue that they say will soon set in. The reviews are great and the movie seems to have done enough to differentiate itself from other spandex stuff. But if you still need reasons to watch this film, here are five of them.

Animation: Pixar is known for making beautifully animated films with detailed environs and characters. But in those initial days when The Incredibles was being made, they were still afraid to show too many human characters as animation technology had not advanced to the point where realistic human characters could be created and animated. This is why there were so many Pixar movies with animal characters back then. Of course, The Incredibles had only human characters. So the task was tough. But Pixar did it. And now, Pixar’s technology has developed so much that every film they release turns out to be a work of art.

Characters: Pixar’s movies are almost always awesome. This is because the creatives at the studio work together. Talented writers and directors are hired and they keep interacting with the animators and art designers. The Incredibles had a good story and well-written characters but it also looked good. Not realistic, exactly, but good. In the way, a painting is good but not necessarily authentic to the real thing. Incredibles 2 is said to have the same relatability in terms of its characters.

Superheroes-with-family-issues: Most superheroes we know hide their identity to protect their family or for some other reason. In some cases like Batman and Spider-Man, the heroes have lost their family members so we rarely, if ever, see the family dynamics. Here is where The Incredibles franchise takes a different approach. The Incredibles suffer from the same family issues that we suffer – annoying kids, uncaring husband, exasperated wife, and bossy siblings.

Action: The Incredibles had stunningly choreographed action scenes that would still put the current live-action lot to shame. It was thrilling and one did not feel the numbness of live-action films which, inevitably, buffet the viewer with blurry, extended CGI battles at the end. The final fight in The Incredibles was well-thought out and we expect the same in the sequel too.

Stay-at-home Dad: Bob Parr aka Mr Incredible will have to stay at home while Elastigirl deals with the responsibility that comes with being a superhero. Bob, we know, is a clumsy dad and while Violet and Dash are old enough not to cause too many problems, the baby Jack-Jack is going to be a whole lot of trouble. He has powers and he is too young to control them. The film derives much of its humour from Bob Parr’s babysitting troubles.

