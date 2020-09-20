Five movies and series you should watch if you enjoyed Netflix’s Cargo

(From left) Posters of A Ghost Story and The Good Place. (Photo: A24films, amazon.com)

Netflix’s recent release Cargo, which has Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles, offers an innovative and insightful glimpse into the afterlife. Here are five shows and films that offer a similar, heartwarming perspective on life after death.

MOVIES

The Lovely Bones

While this may not be a perfect drama as it suffers from lack of focus, it does have great performances and a solid story. The movie is about Saoirse Ronan’s Susie who is raped by her neighbour (a scary Stanley Tucci). She proceeds to tell her story from the afterlife and sees the drama of her death unfold from above. Directed by Peter Jackson, The Lovely Bones discusses the themes of death, mortality and justice with beautiful imagery and hard questions.

You can stream The Lovely Bones on YouTube.

A Ghost Story

This is not a horror movie by any stretch of the imagination, but a moving and meditative piece of work on time and death. While it does not have any mythological analogies or references like Cargo, it does explore what a person feels like after leaving the body. Starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck, A Ghost Story has been directed by David Lowery.

It’s a Wonderful Life

George is about to take his own life, but he is sent an angel to ‘rescue him from himself.’ The angel Clarence offers George an alternate reality where he had not been born, which ultimately makes George realise the enormity of what he was about to do. An intriguing and entertaining blend of fantasy and realism, It’s a Wonderful Life was directed and produced by Frank Capra.

SHOWS

The Good Place

Starring Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil and others, NBC’s The Good Place is the perfect show to watch if you enjoyed Cargo. Because it has everything that Cargo has, and more. Most of the show is set in the afterlife, in places called The Good Place and The Bad Place, where people are sent to after death. How that selection is done and what happens once they reach there are some of the primary questions raised by this Emmy-winning comedy series.

You can watch The Good Place on Netflix.

Upload

This Amazon Prime Video series is set in 2033 where we see humans uploading themselves into a ‘virtual afterlife’ of their own choice. But what can an afterlife like that give you? Is there any point in prolonging or pretending you are ‘alive’ when you are dead on earth? These serious questions are tackled with wit, humour and sensitivity by creator Greg Daniels. The show features Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Rose Edwards among others in prominent parts.

Upload is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

