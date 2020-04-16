Five Charlie Chaplin films you can watch online

Remembering Charlie Chaplin on his 131st birth anniversary. (Photo: Express Archives) Remembering Charlie Chaplin on his 131st birth anniversary. (Photo: Express Archives)

Charlie Chaplin rose to fame during the silent era of movies. He is still remembered for his character The Tramp and the ability to find humour in all aspects of life. Not just an actor, Chaplin directed, edited and wrote most of his films.

Chaplin is best known for films like The Great Dictator, City Lights, The Kid, Monsieur Verdoux and The Gold Rush among more.

On Charlie Chaplin’s 131st birth anniversary, here are five of his best films that you can watch online:

The Gold Rush (YouTube)

The 1925 comedy film stars Charlie Chaplin in his famous Tramp persona where he sported a toothbrush moustache, a hat, a pair of baggy pants, and came across as an innocent wanderer. It is said that Chaplin himself considered this to be one of his best works.

Charlie Chaplin’s The Tramp is still loved by the audience. (Photo: Express Archives) Charlie Chaplin’s The Tramp is still loved by the audience. (Photo: Express Archives)

The Circus (YouTube)

In this 1928 film, Chaplin embodies the Tramp again as he plays a clown at a circus. In retrospect, many see The Circus as a semi-autobiographical film as Chaplin’s life as an entertainer was somewhat similar to his character here.

Modern Times (YouTube)

This 1936 film has Chaplin playing the Tramp again. Modern Times talks about the effects of growing industrialisation on the common man. At the time, industrialisation was said to be the cause of unemployment among the masses. The film was quite topical in those days as America was witnessing the Great Depression.

The Kid (YouTube)

The Kid was Chaplin’s first directorial venture. Released in 1921, Chaplin created a warm and humble world of fatherly love in this film.

The Great Dictator (YouTube and Google Play Movies)

Released in 1940, this is probably Charlie Chaplin’s most popular work till date. This was Chaplin’s sarcastic take on Adolf Hitler and his fascist regime. This was Chaplin’s first talkie film.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd