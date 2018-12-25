First look: Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio in Spider-Man Far From Home

Jake Gyllenhaal’s look as the famous Spider-Man supervillain Mysterio has appeared online, thanks to a photo of a page from the next issue of Empire magazine. The entry for the villain reads it would be the Quentin Beck variant of Mysterio we will get in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Advertising

The look is an illustration of Gyllenhaal in the familiar full costume, minus the fishbowl. The colour scheme is green and gold with a red robe. It appears as if Mysterio is casting a spell, judging by the energy swirling around his hands.

In comics, Quentin Beck is the most famous Mysterio. He was a special effects wizard and stuntman who wanted to make a name for himself in the film industry. But finding no success, he turned to villainy and thought in that field his talents would be more useful.

It has been said that Mysterio will not be a bad guy in the movie. At Brazil’s Comic-Con CCXP, Jacob Batalon, who played the role of Peter Parker’s friend, Ned, in Homecoming, said (quoted by Collider), “It’s basically just about the kids going on a European vacation. We go to London, we go to Prague, we go everywhere. It’s just a really fun thing. There’s a lot of dynamics that go on. A lot of relationship stuff. A lot of cool funny stuff. A lot of fun stunt stuff.”

Advertising

He added, “The main focus is for him not to be Spider-Man per se, but he gets dragged into it. But you know he reluctantly saves the world again with Mysterio. Mysterio’s a good guy in this, they’re both teaming up to kill the game, to defeat these Elemental monsters.”

In comics, Elementals are four extradimensional humanoids who have power over natural forces and ruled the earth before the rise of ancient Atlantis (the same mythical city that is now supposedly underwater). The four elementals are: Hydron, lord of the waters; Magnum, master of the earth; Hellfire, wielder of flame; and Zephyr, mistress of the winds. Elementals are terrifying villains but they have not appeared much in comics.

It remains to be seen how Spider-Man can fight the elementals, alongside Mysterio, when he is a little mound of ash on Titan. Peter was among the casualties of Thanos’ finger-snap of the Infinity Gauntlet which obliterated half of all life on earth. Since Far From Home is set a little more than a couple of months after Avengers: Endgame, we should see Peter getting revived somehow or it would be revealed that he never died in the first place.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will release on July 5, 2019.