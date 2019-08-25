First Look: Emma Stone as punk-rock Cruella de Vil

At D23 Expo on Saturday, fans were treated to Emma Stone’s first look as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s upcoming film Cruella.

In the still, we see Stone in full costume with Cruella’s signature black-and-white hair.

Walt Disney Studios president Sean Bailey said Cruella, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the lead roles, explores the back story of Cruella and how she became so cruel ultimately.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/fvRntdIVar — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

Stone, who plays the iconic Cruella de Vil, sent fans a greeting from the London-based set with help from a spotted, four-legged co-star.

In 1961 film 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil was an eccentric villainess who wanted to make coats of Dalmatian puppy fur.

Cruella arrives in theaters on May 28, 2021.