scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

First John Wick 4 image shows Keanu Reeves’s hitman in a rare moment of zen. See here

Lionsgate has dropped the first image of Keanu Reeves from the upcoming movie John Wick: Chapter 4. The film is slated to hit screens on March 24, 2023.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 3:22:07 pm
John Wick: Chapter 4Keanu Reeves in a still from John Wick: Chapter 4. (Photo: Lionsgate)

The first image of Keanu Reeves as the titular hitman from the upcoming fourth John Wick film has been unveiled. The hit movie franchise played a major role in Reeves’ comeback as a bankable star, and has grossed over half-a-billion dollars worldwide.

Tentatively titled John Wick: Chapter 4, the film is a direct sequel to 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which ended with John Wick and The Bowery King (played by Reeves’ Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne) teaming up against the evil High Table.

The new image shows John Wick, wearing his trademark black-on-black shirt-suit combo, surrounded by candles. Surprisingly, it doesn’t show him beating someone to a pulp with one of those same candles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Wick (@johnwickmovie)

 

Also read |Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex Submariner watches worth Rs 7.5 lakh each to members of John Wick 4 stunt team

“And so it begins…” the film’s official Instagram account captioned the photo, while fans in the comments section demanded a trailer. Many speculated that one was probably around the corner, since a first-look image signals the start of the marketing campaign.

The fourth John Wick film will feature the return of not just Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, but also Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity

Each of the three previous John Wick movies has been directed by Chad Stahelski, who is returning at the helm of the fourth instalment as well. The movie will hit screens on March 24, 2023

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

The Gray Man: Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable
Movie Review

The Gray Man: Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement