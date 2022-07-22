First John Wick 4 image shows Keanu Reeves’s hitman in a rare moment of zen. See here

July 22, 2022 3:22:07 pm
The first image of Keanu Reeves as the titular hitman from the upcoming fourth John Wick film has been unveiled. The hit movie franchise played a major role in Reeves’ comeback as a bankable star, and has grossed over half-a-billion dollars worldwide.
Tentatively titled John Wick: Chapter 4, the film is a direct sequel to 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which ended with John Wick and The Bowery King (played by Reeves’ Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne) teaming up against the evil High Table.
The new image shows John Wick, wearing his trademark black-on-black shirt-suit combo, surrounded by candles. Surprisingly, it doesn’t show him beating someone to a pulp with one of those same candles.
“And so it begins…” the film’s official Instagram account captioned the photo, while fans in the comments section demanded a trailer. Many speculated that one was probably around the corner, since a first-look image signals the start of the marketing campaign.
The fourth John Wick film will feature the return of not just Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, but also Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown have been cast in undisclosed roles.
Each of the three previous John Wick movies has been directed by Chad Stahelski, who is returning at the helm of the fourth instalment as well. The movie will hit screens on March 24, 2023
