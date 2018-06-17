First among Bond girls

In Dr No (1962) Eunice Gayson introduces herself as ‘Trench, Sylvia Trench’ In Dr No (1962) Eunice Gayson introduces herself as ‘Trench, Sylvia Trench’

In death, Eunice Gayson has been honoured with a description that she was often denied in life — the first Bond girl. But was she really? In a manner of speaking, yes, but this remains the subject of a debate as old as the James Bond franchise itself. What few can dispute, however, is the role that Gayson played in helping define the cult of the Bond girl, with all her inconsistencies, besides introducing Bond himself.

Neither Gayson, 90, who died last week, nor Urusla Andress, whom many count as the first Bond girl, was the first woman to make an appearance in the official Bond franchise. That was Dolores Keator, but very few fans count her as a Bond girl because her character, Mary Trueblood, is killed off before Bond appears. Gayson, playing Sylvia Trench, appears minutes later in the first film, Dr No (1962).

The iconic sequence plays out in a Jamaican casino, and can be viewed here. A deft script allows Ms Trench to introduce herself — “Trench. Sylvia Trench” — leading to her winning opponent at the chemin-de-fer table introducing himself with the most memorable of all 007 one-liners — “Bond, James Bond”.

Gayson with Sean Connery in From Russia with Love (1963) Gayson with Sean Connery in From Russia with Love (1963)

“It is a phrase (pattern) that has been mimicked by many other cinematic characters and of course fans of the franchise,” says Lisa Funnell, author of Geographies, Genders, and Geopolitics of James Bond and editor of the book For His Eyes Only: The Women of James Bond. “It is through Trench — via her dialogue and physical responses — that we, the audience, first become intrigued by the super-spy with a masterful touch and a great deal of luck!” adds Dr Funnell, assistant professor in women’s and gender studies at the University of Oklahoma, in an email to The Sunday Express.

Why then is Andress, rather than Gayson, counted as the first Bond girl when her character, Honey Ryder, appears much later in the film? Partly because her role is bigger, but mostly because she set a template for the cult. “Honey Ryder is widely regarded as the quintessential Bond Girl and her own iconic introduction, emerging from the sea in a white bikini, has been replicated in other Bond films like Die Another Day (2002) and Casino Royale (2006),” says Dr Funnell.

This is not to suggest that a common template works for every Bond girl, an expression that is used to describe virtually every woman who has appeared in a Bond film. “This works to obscure the depth and diversity of female characters who range in terms of their roles (such as primary vs secondary figures), alliances (such as good vs villainous women) and social identities (such as the differing depiction/treatment of white women vs women of colour),” says Dr Funnell. “It is important to untangle this web to understand how women are actually being represented in the franchise and messages being conveyed about their social value through the films.”

So what does Gayson/Ms Trench bring to this cult? Among the aspects Dr Funnell counts are a confirmation of Bond’s masculinity, and a sense of women empowerment. “In addition to facilitating the introduction of James Bond, she helps confirm his sexual appeal by breaking into his hotel room and initiating a sexual encounter,” Dr Funnell says. “Unlike Hollywood action men, James Bond comes from the British lover literary tradition and his masculinity is both represented and confirmed through his ability to sleep with and sexually satisfy women. So Trench plays a key role in establishing this facet that has long defined his character,” she explains.

About Ms Trench herself, Dr Funnell says: “She not only consents to the sexual encounter but she also initiates it. She is reflective of the sexual revolution of the Swinging Sixties and the representation of a single/unmarried woman in her mid-thirties initiating sex for the sake of personal pleasure is quite revolutionary. Moreover, as a character, Trench is far more empowered than many of Bond’s other ‘lovers’ in the series.”

Dr Funnell goes on to compare Ms Trench with other Bond girls, some of whom have double entendres for names, like Pussy Galore in Goldfinger (1964); are sexually harassed, like Patricia Fearing in Thunderball (1965); are physically assaulted by Bond, like Andrea Anders in The Man with the Golden Gun (1974); and are discarded after they have lost their sexual/narrative usefulness, like Plenty O’Toole who is thrown out of a window in Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

“So while Trench, in some ways, inspired the inclusion of subsequent women in the series as lovers for Bond,” Dr Funnell says, “she is also more empowered than many of them as she appears before the franchise became formulaic, especially in regard to its representation of women.”

To go back to the iconic introduction of Bond and the Bond girl, associated history makes the sequence even more intriguing. Connery, it turns out, was fumbling with his lines, babbling “Bond, Sean Bond” and even “James Connery”, according to an obituary of Gayson in The Times. Gayson reportedly encouraged him to down two glasses, which finally set him at ease.

Besides, Ms Trench’s lines were actually delivered by Nikki van der Zyl, a dub artiste who voiced the lines of several Bond girls in the early films, and who describes these efforts in her book For Your Ears Only. In an email to this writer in 2012, van der Zyl’s husband George Rooker had confirmed that Gayson was among the actresses whose voices his wife had dubbed. So were Keator, and Andress.

Van der zyl dubbed Gayson’s voice again when she reappeared as Ms Trench in From Russia With Love (1963). It is now widely known that Gayson was the only Bond girl to repeat her role in a second film. She was not, however, the only actress to appear in two Bond films — Maud Adams played two different characters in The Man with the Golden Gun and Octopussy (1983). More trivia: Gayson’s daughter Kate had a fleeting role in the Bond film GoldenEye (1995).

