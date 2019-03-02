Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon in talks to join new Ghostbusters film

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and The Leftovers star Carrie Coon are in talks to join the cast of the new Ghostbusters film, Variety reports. This film is expected to ignore the 2016 all-female reboot of the franchise and will be more like the original version that starred, among others, Bill Murray.

Advertising

The publication further reports that the story will focus on a single mother and her family, with Coon portraying the role of the mother and Wolfhard playing her son. It’s not clear how their story will relate to the new Ghostbusters team.

Jason Reitman, who is the son of the original film’s director, Ivan Reitman, is directing on a screenplay co-written by himself and Gil Kenan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will feature teenagers, two boys and two girls, as the new recruits for the titular team.

The film is set to begin production in June this year and is scheduled to be released on July 10, 2020.

Coon recently starred in Steve McQueen’s acclaimed heist film, Widows. She also stars in NBC’s anthology crime TV show The Sinner. Currently, she is filming Sean Durkin’s thriller The Nest, in which she will stars alongside Jude Law.

Advertising

Wolfhard wrapped up the filming on Stranger Things’ season 3, which will release on July 4, 2019. The first season of the show, interestingly, had a homage to the Ghostbusters franchise. He will also reprise his role of Richie Tozier in It — Chapter 2. The film is scheduled for release on September 6, 2019.