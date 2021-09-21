Finch trailer: Tom Hanks is castaway in a post-apocalyptic world with a robot and a dog

The trailer of Tom Hanks’ next titled Finch is out and it looks like a story that will have us rooting for Hanks’s Finch as he fights against the elements to survive with his dog and his robot.

The world has just been through an apocalypse-like event but Hanks’ Finch has somehow found a shelter for himself and his pet. He builds a robot who can care for the dog after him and thus begins the trio’s journey as they have to move their base for a safer place.

Watch the trailer of Finch here:

The film’s official synopsis reads, “In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.”

The film has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik and written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Sapochnik is known for famous Game of Thrones battle episodes like Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards and The Long Night.

Finch marks Hanks’ second outing with Apple TV+. The actor was previously seen in Greyhound in 2020.

Finch starts streaming on Apple TV+ on November 5.