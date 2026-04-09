Films by Pedro Almodovar, Paweł Pawlikowski and Ryusuke Hamaguchi lead an auteur-heavy Cannes Film Festival lineup

Cannes film festival president Iris Knobloch, right, and Cannes film festival delegate general Thierry Fremaux pose after a press conference to announce the International Cannes film festival line up for the upcoming 79th edition. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

New films by Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski, Japanese writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Spain’s Pedro Almodovar will premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival next month.

Organizers for the South of France festival, which runs May 12-23, laid out a lineup heavy on big-name international auteurs at a news conference Thursday in Paris.

Cannes’ most sought-after slots are in its competition lineup. This year, 21 films will vie for the Palme d’Or. That includes Fatherland, a Cold War drama starring Sandra Hüller by Pawlikowski (Ida, Cold War ); Sudden, the French language debut for Hamaguchi ( Drive My Car ); and Almodovar’s Bitter Christmas.

Cannes is so far light on Hollywood releases and American filmmakers. One exception in competition is Ira Sachs’ The Man I Love, a New York tale starring Rami Malek set during the 1980s AIDS crisis. In the Un Certain Regard sidebar, Jane Schoenbrun will unveil their follow-up to 2014’s I Saw the TV Glow: Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, about the making of a slasher movie. It stars Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson.