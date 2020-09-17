Filming resumes on The Batman movie after coronavirus shutdown

By: Reuters | Los Angeles | September 17, 2020 9:49:34 pm
Filming has resumed on the Warner Bros. movie The Batman after a two-week shutdown caused by a member of the production testing positive for the coronavirus, Warner Bros. said on Thursday.
“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.
The person who tested positive in early September was widely reported to be Robert Pattinson, the star of the superhero film, although the movie studio never confirmed or denied this.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.