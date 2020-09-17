Filming resumes on The Batman movie after coronavirus shutdown

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Filming has resumed on the Warner Bros. movie The Batman after a two-week shutdown caused by a member of the production testing positive for the coronavirus, Warner Bros. said on Thursday.

“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

The person who tested positive in early September was widely reported to be Robert Pattinson, the star of the superhero film, although the movie studio never confirmed or denied this.

