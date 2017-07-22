Film industry is in a sad state, says Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts said there are times when she has to wear heavy makeup ten hours a day for three months whilst she works on films. (Source: AP) Naomi Watts said there are times when she has to wear heavy makeup ten hours a day for three months whilst she works on films. (Source: AP)

Naomi Watts has slammed film industry for its sad content. The 48-year-old actress, who can currently be seen in Netflix series Gypsy, believes television has become a far more adventurous medium than film, The Times reported. “I definitely noticed that a lot of great writing was taking place in the TV format now, probably because of the sad state of the film industry and how all the films getting made are mostly in the franchise world, or superheroes or big comedy blockbuster-type movies.

“Since the film industry was bottoming out, all the writers moved over to TV and we have to follow those stories, those writers…The female-driven drama writers moved to TV, and that is where a lot of us have ended up going, to get the storytelling,” Watts says. Earlier the actor told People magazine,”I feel I’m in a good place in my life and I want to make sure my kids are healthy, my kids are happy and things are going to go well. Those are my hopes for me and for all of us.”

“I feel, whether you’re famous or not, transitions are scary for anybody. I feel like change is always scary, but that’s only because transition for anyone is new and you wonder how things are going to go,” Naomi added.

“I’m still figuring out Christmas plans for this year. I obviously want to get back to Australia, but I’m currently working on a TV show, ‘Gypsy,’ and I’ve only got a limited amount of time off,” the actor added.

