Hollywood Rewind | Brad Pitt proves his skill sets in David Fincher directorial Fight Club

Fight Club movie cast: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter

Fight Club movie director: David Fincher

Fight Club movie rating: 5 stars

“The first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club.” For those of you who do not know the origin of this line, it is never too late to have a look at the David Fincher directorial.

Some say the 1999 film is about blood lust, some say its philosophy runs much deeper. And I say that Fight Club might be Brad Pitt’s finest performance as an actor. As someone who has always been tagged as the unbelievably good-looking actor with minimum dramatic skills and a good screen presence, Pitt is gripping in the Edward Norton starrer.

Fight Club is essentially about Ed Norton’s character, the quintessential unreliable narrator one can never trust. And Norton, as always, is true to the mark. Recently, Fincher had opened up about the obstacles he had had to face while filming the suspenseful drama. The filmmaker had revealed that he would often be at loggerheads with Norton, both disagreeing on how to best adapt the Chuck Palahniuk book for the big screen.

But as they say, all is well that ends well. The film came out and received decent response and over the years has gathered a cult status. And rightfully so.

The movie revolves around Ed Norton’s character who is, like most people, stuck in an average and thankless job. He is a bored, even a somewhat meek, man who doesn’t know what he wants from his life. At least the specifics of it. In comes the charming and mysterious Helena Bonham Carter, who sweeps him off the floor. Our man is smitten but before he could do something concrete about it, he chances upon the soap salesman Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). One thing leads to another and together they set up the Fight Club.

It’s difficult to explain the core of the movie as it deals with every day existential questions, but these intangible things are given a tangible form through the physical duels the characters undertake in the film. Broadly speaking (and perhaps at the risk of reiterating a cliché), aren’t we all fighting something every day? But Fight Club’s idea is to take that battle to a bigger stage, its war is against the commercialisation of every little aspect and emotion of one’s life, to the point where everything seems mechanised.

Fight Club also happens to be one of those movies that you can fill a tiny notebook with, thanks to its immensely quotable quotes.

What keeps the movie still fresh is its theme and its filming, for which credit must be given to Fincher, screenplay writer Jim Uhls and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth.

For me, one of the biggest takeaways from the movie was Pitt can act. So, if you, like me, only thought of Pitt as a pretty face, think again.