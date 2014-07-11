‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson in ‘Forever Interrupted’

Gidden Media and Good Universe are producing the big-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s acclaimed debut novel, said the Hollywood Reporter.

After ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, actress Dakota Johnson has landed another plum offer in book-to-film adaptation ‘Forever, Interrupted’.

Gidden Media and Good Universe are producing the big-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s acclaimed debut novel, said the Hollywood Reporter.

The story revolves around a young woman whose whirlwind marriage is cut short when her husband dies. In coming to terms with the loss, she forms an unlikely relationship with her mother — who doesn’t know of her existence. Johnson plays the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of EL James’ raunchy novel ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and its subsequent installments.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App