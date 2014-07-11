‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson in ‘Forever Interrupted’

Follow Us:
Gidden Media and Good Universe are producing the big-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's acclaimed debut novel, said the Hollywood Reporter.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: July 11, 2014 4:55:27 pm
After ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, actress Dakota Johnson has landed another plum offer in book-to-film adaptation ‘Forever, Interrupted’.

Gidden Media and Good Universe are producing the big-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s acclaimed debut novel, said the Hollywood Reporter.

The story revolves around a young woman whose whirlwind marriage is cut short when her husband dies. In coming to terms with the loss, she forms an unlikely relationship with her mother — who doesn’t know of her existence.     Johnson plays the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of EL James’ raunchy novel ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and its subsequent installments.

