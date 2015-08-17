Felicity Jones in ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’

‘Theory of Everything’ star Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn and Diego Luna will star in Star Wars stand-alone movie ‘Rogue One’. (Source: Reuters) ‘Theory of Everything’ star Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn and Diego Luna will star in Star Wars stand-alone movie ‘Rogue One’. (Source: Reuters)

‘Theory of Everything’ star Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn and Diego Luna will star in Star Wars stand-alone movie ‘Rogue One’.

The Gareth Edwards-directed film focuses on resistance fighters who unite to steal plans to the Death Star. Other

cast members include Donnie Yen, Jiang Wen, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk and Riz Ahmed, said the Hollywood Reporter.

“Rogue One takes place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and will be a departure from the saga films but have elements that are familiar to the Star Wars universe,” producer Kathleen Kennedy said in a release.

“It goes into new territory, exploring the galactic struggle from a ground-war perspective while maintaining that essential Star Wars feel that fans have come to know.”

“Rogue One” is slated for a December 16, 2016 release.

