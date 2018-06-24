Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez: There is possibility of a sequel

Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez claims the possibility of a sequel Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez claims the possibility of a sequel

Director Fede Alvarez says there is a “possibility” that he may come up with a sequel to his Evil Dead reboot.

Last week the filmmaker agreed on Twitter to make a sequel to his 2013 film Evil Dead reboot if Uruguay wins the Football World Cup. Although the tweet was considered to be made as a funny gesture, it seems the director is pretty serious about making the second Evil Dead film.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming thriller, Girl In the Spider’s Web, Alvarez did not deny his claims on making a sequel saying it’s actually a “possibility.”

“Look, I love those movies,” he says. “Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I’m really good friends with all those guys, with Bruce, and Sam, and Rob, (Tapert, who has produced all the Evil Dead movies). So, we always chat about it.”

“The good news and I think that’s what sometimes people don’t understand is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it’s good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell,” he added.

He concluded by saying, “A lot of people say that in this industry, but most of the time it’s not true. With those guys, all of us involved in those movies, we will just make them if we believe there’s a story that has to be told, and is awesome, and is great, and we believe that it will be better than anything that will be done before in that world. When we find that story, when we all agree on what it is, it will probably happen.”

Evil Dead reboot featured Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Jessica Lucas and Elizabeth Blackmore in lead roles and grossed over 97 million dollars at the worldwide box office.

