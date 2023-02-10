scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel gets back to street racing, Brie Larson’s action and Paul Walker’s special appearance are unmissable

The trailer of Fast X was released on Friday, and from the look of it, the film has everything peculiar to the franchise - flying cars, over-the-top action sequences, and love for family.

fast x trailerFast X will hit the theaters on May 19. (Photo: The Fast Saga/YouTube)
The tenth film in the Fast and Furious saga, Fast X, is all set to enthrall the fans of the franchise. The trailer of Fast X was released on Friday, and from the look of it, the film has everything peculiar to the franchise – flying cars, over-the-top action sequences, and love for family. Fast and Furious 10 brings back Dom Toretto and most of his family members. It will hit theatres on May 19 this year.

The trailer begins with Jason Momoa’s Dante announcing how Toretto is “about to learn everything about fear”. He says he is coming after him and his family as he stole his chance of building a beautiful life and his ‘future’. We soon get footage from the previous Fast and Furious movies that also feature late actor Paul Walker. The trailer promises some heavy-duty action sequences and a lot of drama. Brie Larson, the new addition to the cast, is seen packing a few punches too.

The clip also promises what fans of the series have been missing, street racing. Dom Toretto is back on the street for a car race but this time to “stop a bloodbath”.

Recently, at the film’s trailer premiere, Vin Diesel had expressed his wish of Robert Downey Jr joining the Fast and Furious family. He told Variety that RDJ is a part of his “dream cast” for the last and the final Fast and Furious film.

While welcoming Brie Larson to the Fast and Furious family, Diesel had assured fans that the Captain Marvel star will “add something you might not have expected but yearned for”. Besides Brie and Jason Momoa, the film will feature franchise regulars, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez.

Also read |Fast and Furious franchise to end with 11th movie

The 10th film in the Fast & Furious franchise suffered a few delays in its release as director Justin Lin, who had directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth films, left it midway. He was replaced by Louis Letterier who is best known for the Transporter series, the Clash of the Titans remake, and most recently, for having directed episodes in Netflix’s Lupin series.

The Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001. Over the years, the movies in the franchise have become big earners at the domestic and international box office. The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7 made more than 1 billion dollars each.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 22:00 IST
