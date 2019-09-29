Fast and The Furious helmer Rob Cohen accused of sexual assault, director denies claims

The Fast and The Furious director Rob Cohen has been accused of sexual assault.

According to a HuffPost report, Cohen allegedly sexually assaulted an unnamed victim while she was unconscious.

The alleged victim, given the name Jane in the report to protect her anonymity, said the incident took place in 2015.

As per the report published on Saturday, Cohen invited Jane for a business meeting in Manhattan to discuss a TV pilot.

Earlier this year, the director faced charges from his daughter Valkyrie Weather who accused him of molesting her when she was a child.

Weather also claimed Cohen took her to see sex workers in establishments in Thailand and the Czech Republic when she was a teen.

Cohen has vehemently denied all the allegations of sexual assault and child molestation made against him by a TV project collaborator and his daughter.

“I have never assaulted, raped, drugged or molested anyone. I have never belonged to any cigar club and certainly was never there with ‘Jane’,” the director said in a statement to Deadline.

“I hope and pray that the thousands of people who know me, worked with me, and/or are simply fair-minded people will see that this is an untrue and unsubstantiated story, which is out there due to a hateful daughter and a mother/ ex-wife,” he added detailing the troubled relationship he now has with both his eldest child Valkyrie Weather and his first wife.

Cohen’s lawyer Martin Singer also responded to the accusations in a lengthy letter to HuffPost.

“The proposed story is an outrageous defamatory hit piece, making extraordinarily offensive assertions that my client engaged in heinous sexual misconduct, criminal wrongdoing, and other inappropriate behaviour, which are vehemently disputed and denied by my client,” Singer wrote.

Singer warned the media outlet about “publishing this story in an effort to feed the ‘Me Too’ media frenzy with this salacious story”.