Friday, July 02, 2021
Fast and Furious speeds ahead of X-Men with $6.29 billion earnings, is 5th biggest franchise

Fast and Furious action franchise has become the fifth biggest film franchise in history, thanks to F9.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 11:35:31 am
Fast and Furious, xmenFast and Furious beat X-Men universe to achieve this feat. (Photo: Universal Pictures and 21st Century Fox)

Dominic Toretto and family have overcome the mutants, at least at the box office. Thanks to Fast and Furious 9 or F9, the Fast and Furious action franchise has become the fifth biggest film franchise in history as per movieweb.com. It beat Fox’s now-dead X-Men universe to achieve this feat.

F9 has up until now collected $423.71 million worldwide. Currently, Fast and Furious’ worldwide gross is $6.29 billion according to the publication, beating X-Men’s $6.07 billion.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe remains by far the most profitable franchise with a gross $22.55 billion. Star Wars, also owned by Disney, has grossed $10.31 billion. Harry Potter (or the Wizarding World) and James Bond follow at third and fourth position respectively.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

F9, also called F9: The Fast Saga, is currently running in theatres across the world with a few exceptions like India, where cinemas remain closed.

Justin Lin, a series veteran, has directed F9. He also penned the script with Daniel Casey.

Apart from Vin Diesel, the film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

F9 has received mixed critical reviews. It holds a score of 60 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “F9 sends the franchise hurtling further over the top than ever, but director Justin Lin’s knack for preposterous set pieces keeps the action humming.”

