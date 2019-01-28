Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw wraps filming

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff of The Fast and the Furious franchise, has wrapped up filming. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the titular roles, and the actors reprise their roles of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has helmed the project.

Johnson and Statham announced the news on their Instagram accounts. Johnson posted a video of himself in a gym and captioned it, “Even when you almost fall backwards like an idiot and bust your ass — recover and keep it cool 😎 Last workout in the #IronParadise. I took this gym around the world with me while shooting HOBBS & SHAW. Thank you for rockin’ with me on this journey and of course to all my gym crazies — much love and mahalo for getting up with me to train at the ungodly hours between 430-5am. #hardestworkersintheroom #lastday #hobbsandshaw.”

The film stars Idris Elba as the primary antagonist. Elba has played a villain previously in Star Trek Beyond. Vanessa Kirby, who was last seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout as Alanna Mitsopolis or White Widow, also stars in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. She plays the role of Deckard Shaw’s sister Hattie Shaw, an M16 agent.

Statham posted a picture of himself and Johnson and wrote, “Two haircuts for the price of one! Courtesy of @fred_north, indisputably the most skillful heli pilot the world has ever seen. Getting the camera where it needs to be on Hobbs and Shaw for our final days of filming. A massive thank you to @therock for making this movie happen and for being the toughest, funniest, mountain of muscle I’ve had the pleasure of standing toe to toe with. This one I shall remember brother! 📸 @danielsmithphotography.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2019.