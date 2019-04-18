Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham take on Idris Elba

The latest trailer of Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby, is out, and it promises that the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise will be a cool action film.

In the three-and-a-half minute trailer, the makers give out most of the story, but what matters more in this film, is the experience. The film is filled with sleek action sequences with humour as a strong ingredient.

The Rock and Jason Statham reprise their roles from the Fast and Furious franchise and Idris Elba plays the self-defined ‘bad guy’. Vanessa Kirby plays Statham’s sister and gets to participate in some great action scenes.

Watch the trailer of Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw here:

The first trailer of the film introduced us to the key characters. Here, we get to know the plot. The world is in danger with Idris Elba playing ‘Black Superman’, Brixton Lore, and it’s up to Hobbs and Shaw to save the world.

The makers have hardly left anything to our imagination, but we are sure that the action scenes will compensate for any of the plot misgivings.

Directed by David Leitch, known for Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw releases on August 2.