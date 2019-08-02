Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw leaked online by Tamilrockers

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers. The spin-off of the hit Fast and Furious franchise is now available for download. Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba, the film hit Indian theaters today

Not only Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, but other Hollywood movies have also been a victim of Tamilrockers. The Lion King and Spiderman Far From Home were also leaked by Tamilrockers within a day of their release.

The growing menace of piracy has adversely affected the business of movies in India. Despite being blacklisted, Tamilrockers continues to work through proxy websites. Not only Bollywood and Hollywood, but regional movies have also been a victim of this torrent website.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw seems to have pleased critics. The film has got a thumbs up from eminent film critics despite an average plot.

“This latest iteration of the Fast and Furious franchise is unexpectedly fun, spinning off characters played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham from the seventh and eighth films. It gives us a fair bit of gonzo action, a hair-raising London chase scene, some transatlantic alpha-male squabbling, a cheerfully silly plot MacGuffin – and for the first two thirds the whole thing hums like a hi-tech top. The movie is a bit overextended, and the action runs out of steam in the final battle, but it delivers some bangs and laughs for your buck,” The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw has written in his review of the film.