Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw final trailer promises an action-packed affair but gives too much away

A new trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is out. The film’s promos and trailers have promised an action-packed movie full of irreverent humour and the final trailer goes full kaboom.

Advertising

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the titular roles, the movie features Idris Elba as the villain. Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan has written the story. The tone of the film is surprisingly light with lots of jokes in moments that are not usually funny. Simply put, it looks amazing.

The cast does not get more charismatic than this. Johnson, Statham and even Vanessa Kirby are old hands when it comes to action, but we have known for a long time that Elba can be a great action hero — and super villain too.

Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw team up to stop Brixton Lore (Elba), who the synopsis says is the only guy badder than the duo. He is cybernetically enhanced and has superhuman strength. In one scene, we see Brixton handling both Hobbs and Shaw single-handedly.

Advertising

One problem is that the trailer is very spoilery. So, if you wish to go to the theaters without knowing too much, then skip the trailer. The first scene itself shows the protagonists trying to take down or hold off Idris Elba’s villain Brixton Lore.

The trailer does not just spoil the plot. There are a couple of awe-inspiring set pieces too that should have been kept for the movie itself.

The synopsis of the film reads, “Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases on August 2, 2019 in the US.