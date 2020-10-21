Fast and Furious franchise to wind up after 11th film

Justin Lin will direct the 11th installment of Fast and Furious franchise. (Photo: thefastsaga/Instagram)

The Fast and Furious franchise will finally conclude after the 11th film in the series. According to Variety, filmmaker Justin Lin will helm the final two instalments of the superhit franchise. He has directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6 and Fast 9.

Until now there have been eight films in the series and the ninth titled Fast 9 will hit theatres on April 2, 2021. It was earlier scheduled to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fast 9 brings back Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang among others. John Cena is the new entrant in the cast of the successful franchise. He plays Dominic’s brother and enemy Jakob.

