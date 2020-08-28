Fast and Furious director Justin Lin inks overall TV and film deal with Universal

Justin Lin has directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6 in Fast and Furious franchise. (Photo: Twitter/justinlin)

Filmmaker Justin Lin has signed an overall deal with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group, under which he will be creating film and TV content for the two NBC Universal-owned divisions, through his Perfect Storm Entertainment (PSE).

According to Variety, the maiden project under the first-look deal will be the ninth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise, set to bow out on April 2, 2021.

“Universal gave me my shot when they offered me the ‘Fast’ franchise a decade and a half ago. Over the course of these years together, we’ve become a family and I’m thrilled to be coming home,” Lin said.

“While our relationship started with ‘Fast’, we have a lot more stories we want to share with audiences around the world. We love working with the Universal Pictures and Studio Group teams and know that together we’ll continue to put forward the compelling, high calibre storytelling our audiences want,” he added.

The pact will cover Lin and PSE’s TV content for both internal and external networks, including NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform, Peacock.

“Justin has been an integral part of the Universal family for 15 years, and his creative vision helped propel the Fast & Furious series into one of the studio’s biggest and most beloved global franchises,” said Peter Cramer, president of Universal Pictures.

“He’s raised the bar again with his incredible work on the upcoming F9, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his Perfect Storm team back to Universal. We know that Perfect Storm will be one of our key suppliers of high-quality, event films for global audiences in the years to come,” he added.

Lin has directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6 and the final film in the modern Star Trek’ trilogy, Star Trek: Beyond, for Universal Pictures.

