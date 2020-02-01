Fast and Furious 9 trailer: It’s Vin Diesel vs John Cena this time

Fast and Furious 9 will hit the screens on May 22. Fast and Furious 9 will hit the screens on May 22.

Flyings cars in the backdrop of exotic locales, over the top, well-choreographed action sequences, one mission, deadly enemies and love for family, all make for the trailer of ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise titled Fast and Furious 9.

The recently released trailer shows the return of Michelle Rodriguez as Letty and Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto in Dominic Toretto’s gang (Vin Diesel). John Cena is the new entrant in the cast of the successful franchise. He plays Dominic’s brother and his enemy, Jakob. While Dominic is, as usual, a loving family man, it’s hard to comprehend how his brother turned against him.

Watch the trailer of Fast and Furious 9 here:

Also, the trailer reveals the comeback of three characters Sung Kang as Han, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, and Jason Tobin as Earl, who first appeared in Tokyo Drift. Charlize Theron reprises her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher and Helen Mirren essays Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw.

Before releasing the trailer, the makers teased the audience with a teaser and character posters of the film. Helmed by Justin Lin and penned by Dan Casey, Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled to release on May 22.

