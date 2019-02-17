Toggle Menu
Fast And Furious 9 to release on May 22, 2020https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/fast-and-furious-9-to-release-on-may-22-in-2020-5588377/

Fast And Furious 9 to release on May 22, 2020

Fast And Furious 9 to release on May 22, 2020. The film will face off against Warner Bros/Legendary's Godzilla vs Kong and Paramount's The Spongebob Movie.

Fast And Furious 9 postponed, to release on May 22
Fast And Furious 9 was to release on April 19, 2020. (Source: Vin Diesel/Instagram)

The release of Fast And Furious 9 has once again been pushed back.

The film, which was earlier set to hit the theaters on April 10, 2020, will now open on May 22, 2020, reported Variety.

This is the second time the film has been delayed as it was originally scheduled to open on April 19, 2019.

In its new slot, Fast and Furious 9 will face off against Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla vs Kong and Paramount’s The Spongebob Movie.

Universal Pictures, the studio behind the hit franchise, has not disclosed the reason for bumping back the date of release.

The eighth installment of the franchise, The Fate of the Furious, released in April last year and earned over USD 1.2 billion at the global box office.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the franchise’s spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is set to release in August this year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Roma star Yalitza Aparicio responds to racist attack on her
2 Total Dhamaal actor Anil Kapoor: Acting is about engaging audiences
3 Ajay Devgn: Need to learn mindset of audience to grow as an actor