Fast and Furious 9 teaser: It’s all about the family

Vin Diesel in a still from Fast and Furious 9. Vin Diesel in a still from Fast and Furious 9.

The first teaser of Vin Diesel starrer Fast and Furious 9 is out, and by the looks of it, Diesel’s Dominic Toretto seems to have become a full-blown family man.

The teaser shows Dominic caring for his toddler Brian and vowing to safeguard him from the impending dangers of life. We also catch a glimpse of Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, who is married to Dominic. While the teaser doesn’t show any action taking place, it is safe to assume that the movie will be action-packed. This is the Fast and Furious franchise after all!

Along with the teaser, the makers also revealed a poster of Fast and Furious 9 featuring Vin Diesel and the release date of the trailer as well. The poster shows the back of Dominic — a shot taken from inside a car.

He’s lived his life a quarter mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET. pic.twitter.com/YyXyGiCL1G — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2020

The caption of the poster read, “He’s lived his life a quarter mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET.”

Apart from Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, Fast and Furious 9 will also feature Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Justin Lin in significant parts.

Fast and Furious 9 will release this summer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd