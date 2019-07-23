Fast and Furious 9 shooting put on hold after stuntman gets injured

A stuntman was severely injured on the sets of Fast and Furious 9 after which the production on the film was halted.

The crew member has been admitted to a hospital. He received severe head injuries after a fall at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, where the film was being shot.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation,” the representative said.

The authorities said the injured man was taken to a hospital through an air ambulance.

“An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today (July 22), following reports of a man injured in a fall. One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance,” they said.

The shooting on the new film, which has a release date of May 2020, started last month.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges are returning to the action series, with new entrant John Cena.

Justin Lin, who was at the helm of franchise’s third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments, is directing the new film.