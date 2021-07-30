Fast and Furious 9, Nobody, Old, and others to release in India in August on these dates

It appears that the return to cinemas for Indians is going to be extremely memorable. After Warner Bros unveiled the release dates for movies like The Suicide Squad, The Conjuring 3, and Mortal Kombat, NBCUniversal has also played its hand.

It has announced the India release dates for much-awaited movies like F9, Old, Nobody, Promising Young Woman, The Forever Purge, among others.

Title Title Release date Promising Young Woman August 6 Old August 13 Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga August 19 The Croods: A New Age August 27 Nobody August 27 The Boss Baby: Family Business September 10 The Forever Purge September 17

Promising Young Woman



This Emerald Fennell directorial is about Carey Mulligan’s Cassie who is trying to avenge the death of her best friend after she was raped at a college party. The film clinched an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay earlier this year.

Old



A family arrives to vacation on a beach somewhere in Central America. The spot is beautiful, the water pretty and a warm sun is shining down upon the family members. Everything appears idyllic. Except this is a M Night Shyamalan movie, and things go very wrong, very soon.

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga

The latest Fast and Furious movie, F9, brings back Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto as he faces his own long lost brother Jakob (John Cena). This film, directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin, also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

The Croods: A New Age

In this animated sequel, our favourite prehistoric family discovers a beautiful, walled place. But they encounter another family called the Bettermans, who are more evolved than them. But a new threat forces the two families to overcome their differences and unite. Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran lend their voices.

Nobody

The film has Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk playing the role of a mild-mannered man whose darker instincts awaken after an incident. The film is directed by Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller and written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The sequel to 2017’s Boss Baby continues the story of Templeton brothers who are now adults. The new Boss Baby enlists them to help him stop a school principal from erasing childhoods.

The Forever Purge

The fifth film in the Purge franchise, The Forever Purge, as the name suggests, is about a Purge, but one that does not stop with the daybreak.