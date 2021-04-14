Fast and Furious 9 new trailer: It’s Vin Diesel vs John Cena this time

The new trailer of Fast and Furious 9 is out and it looks like an action-packed film, much like the previous instalments of the franchise. While the previous trailer, that released in early 2020, already told us that John Cena is playing Vin Diesel’s arch-enemy and brother Jakob, this new trailer ups the ante.

The action here is enough to get you excited for those cinema hall days that were meant for films as big as this one.

Watch the new trailer of Fast and Furious 9 here:

Charlize Theron is reprising her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher and Helen Mirren is playing Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw. She also appeared in 2019’s Hobbes and Shaw. Michelle Rodriguez returns as Letty and Jordana Brewster is back as Mia Toretto.

Justin Lin is directing the film. He previously directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installment of the franchise.

Cena previously told Entertainment Weekly, “There are countless ways to describe the upside of an opportunity like this. They have a way of weaving this family narrative and making it a truly successful and globally reaching franchise. They’re also known for delivering the larger-than-life action and continue to outdo themselves, but they never shy away from story and the narrative that they’ve developed.”

Fast and Furious 9 was set to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date of the film is July 8.