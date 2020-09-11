Fast and Furious 9 may send Vin Diesel into space

Vin Diesel starrer Fast 9 releases in April 2021. (Photo: Universal Pictures/YouTube)

After dominating the global box office for several years, it looks like the Fast and Furious franchise is now all set to enter space. In an interview with Sirius XM, Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty Ortiz in the franchise, hinted that this could be the big surprise of Fast 9.

On being asked if they are going to space in the film, Michelle was shocked but elated at the same time and said, “No way! How did you guys find that out? See what happens, people start talking behind the scenes when a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it. Things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that.”

While she confirmed that her character is not in space, one can only imagine that this opportunity must have only landed in Vin Diesel’s lap. Vin has played Dominic Toretto in the action franchise known for its stunts.

Earlier, rapper Ludacris, who plays Tej in the movies, had also hinted that Fast 9 could have some space connection. He said so while being asked if there are still any surprises left for the audience after two decades of Fast and Furious movies.

The franchise started in 2001 and has had 10 films so far, including the spin-offs.

Fast 9 was originally scheduled to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

